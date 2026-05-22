Lokayukta books DC, tahsildars and mining officials over illegal sand mining in Bagalkot

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police have registered a suo motu case against several senior government officials over alleged large-scale illegal sand mining in the Krishna river bed in Bagalkot district.

Those named in the case include the Director of the Mines and Geology Department in Bengaluru, the Deputy Director of Mines and Geology in Bagalkot, the Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner, and tahsildars of Badami, Mudhol, Jamakhandi, Hunagund and Ilkal taluks.

The action follows multiple complaints alleging rampant illegal mining activities across parts of Bagalkot district.

According to officials, a discreet inquiry was conducted by the Superintendent of Police of the Karnataka Lokayukta’s Bagalkot unit into alleged irregularities in sand extraction operations in Hunagund, Ilkal, Mudhol and Badami taluks.

The inquiry reportedly revealed widespread illegal excavation in the Krishna river bed using heavy machinery in violation of environmental norms and mining regulations. Investigators also found evidence of indiscriminate sand extraction and suspected collusion or negligence by officials responsible for regulating mining activity.

Following the report, the Lokayukta authorised surprise inspections across the district.

On May 21, a large-scale operation involving 28 officers and 90 Lokayukta police personnel was carried out simultaneously at 24 locations covering 36 points across Bagalkot district.

During the raids, officials allegedly found 65 tipper trucks, 18 excavators, 14 mechanised boats, six tractors and one heavy construction machine being used for illegal sand mining operations.

Investigators also found large quantities of illegally extracted sand stored at several sites. Officials said prima facie evidence of widespread irregularities had emerged during the inspections.

The Lokayukta has directed officials from the Revenue, Forest, Environment and Transport departments, along with local police authorities, to initiate immediate legal action against those involved in the mining operations.

The Mines and Geology Department, Regional Transport Office officials, taluk panchayat executive officers and jurisdictional police officers have also been instructed to proceed against operators found violating mining and environmental regulations.

Officials said the investigation is continuing and action would be taken against government officers found responsible for permitting, facilitating or failing to prevent the illegal mining activities.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.