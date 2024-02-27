Lok Sabha polls: Union minister hints BJP may field Nirmala, Jaishankar from Karnataka

It is speculated that Nirmala Sitharaman will contest from Bangalore North constituency. Previously, this constituency was held by former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

TNM had reported in October 2023 in the Powertrip newsletter that many of the Rajya Sabha members of the BJP, inducted as Ministers, including Rajeev Chandrashekar, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Ashwin Vaishnaw might have to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP is clear is about giving one free pass and they have to prove their mettle later. “There can be a free ticket just once under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after that if need be they should be able to earn their place by winning,” TNM had quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

Nirmala Sitharaman was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Bengaluru in 2022, while S Jaishankar was elected from Gujarat.