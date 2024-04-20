Lok Sabha polls 2024: Karnataka is witnessing the rise of political daughters

Into this scenario come the political daughters, taking on the might of strong male opponents. Two of them, Sowmya Reddy (Bengaluru South) and Geetha Shivrajkumar (Shivamogga), have contested elections earlier. Sowmya was an MLA in 2013, while Geetha has never won an election but contested the Shivmogga Lok Sabha seat on the JDS ticket in 2014.

Sowmya Reddy did go through the Youth Congress election process and political grounding given by her father, Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Geetha, however, was never brought into politics by her father, former CM S Bangarappa, though both her younger brothers Kumar Bangarappa and Madhu Bangarappa have fought and won multiple elections and were groomed for politics by their father.

Sitting MLA Latha Mallikarjun (Harapanahalli), former deputy CM MP Prakash’s daughter, came into electoral politics only after her brother MP Ravindra, who inherited their father’s legacy, died. Congress, despite being a dynastic party, did not give her a ticket and wooed her only after she won as an independent and proved her worth.

Political rookie and Congress state working president Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka (Chikkodi), however, has been given a ticket – significantly her younger brother Rahul is 24 and below the minimum age to fight elections. But Priyanka has expressed pride that she is the first of her generation from the Jarkiholi political family to get into politics.

Minister Shivanand Patil’s daughter Samyukta (Bagalkote) comes with even more assurance. Patil does not have a son and had told this reporter in 2018: “My daughter is my political heir.”

Both Priyanka and Samyukta are contesting in constituencies that are strong on patriarchy and conservative thinking, but the breezy confidence they exude and the staunch support of their fathers shows a slowly evolving change of attitude towards political daughters – a stark contrast to the attitude of former CMs Bangarappa, SM Krishna, HD Deve Gowda, BS Yediyurappa or Ramakrishna Hegde.

Anjali Nimbalkar (Uttar Kannada), the granddaughter of former Maharashtra CM and Union home minister SB Chavan, is a veteran who has contested Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Karnataka and has faced victories and losses. The sixth Congress woman candidate, Prabha Mallikarjun (Davanagere), is a political newbie. She’s the wife of Minister SS Mallikarjun and daughter-in-law of Congress warhorse and long-term party treasurer Shamanur Shivashankarappa. She is also the only one facing another woman, BJP’s Gayatri Siddeshwara, as her rival.

A woman politician seeking votes in conservative constituencies has played out well in the past in the Lok Sabha polls, be it Tejaswini Gowda winning Kanakapura in 2004, Sumalatha in Mandya, Shobha Karandlaje in Udupi-Chikmagalur in 2019, Ramya in Mandya in 2013, Rathnamala Savanoor in Priyanka Jarkiholi’s constituency Chikkodi in 1996 or Margaret Alva in Karwar (now Uttar Kannada) in 1999 and Basavarajeshwari Jagirdhar multiple times in Bellary (now Ballari). Ground reports from the state indicate that women are happy with the state’s guarantees, which could play a major factor in the voting, as women voters outnumber men in 17 of the state’s 28 constituencies.

Sowmya Reddy’s father is the state’s Transport Minister who implemented the Shakti scheme allowing free bus travel for women in the state. One of the highlights of her election campaign in Bengaluru South is to ask women voters: “Who gave you free bus pass to travel?” And bask in the reflected gratitude.

Sowmya Aji was a political journalist who covered Karnataka for over 25 years. She now works as a software engineer in the US.

Views expressed are the author’s own.