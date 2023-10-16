Live heart transported 14 kms in 13 minutes in Bengaluru for transplant

The Bengaluru police facilitated a green corridor on Sunday, October 15, for an ambulance carrying a live heart for a seven-year-old’s heart transplant. The ambulance was able to cover a distance of 14 kms from Seshadripuram to Sparsh Hospital in RR Nagar in 13 minutes and 7 seconds. The green corridor was created with the help of traffic police and reports said that the transplant process was underway as the heart was being transported.

The seven-year-old girl was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy in 2019, a heart muscle disease that causes ventricles to thin and stretch, eventually leading to heart failure. According to reports, the girl’s elder sister was diagnosed with the same disease and passed away in 2019. After being diagnosed, the seven-year-old’s condition was deteriorating rapidly despite receiving appropriate medical care. The girl was then registered for a heart transplant in November 2022.

Reports said that the girl was extremely thin and had an O-ve blood group which made it difficult for her to get a suitable donor. It was only after close to a year that they were able to find a donor and get the transplant.