Lingayat seer to contest from Dharwad, challenge BJP’s Pralhad Joshi

Speaking to the media later on Monday, Joshi declined to comment, other than to repeat what he previously said, “Whatever the swamiji does, I will accept it as blessings.”

The row started on March 27 in Hubballi, where Dingaleshwar Swami met with seers of other prominent Lingayat mutts including the Murugha Mutt, and demanded that the BJP withdraw Joshi as their candidate, as he had disrespected Lingayats and field another candidate instead. He mentioned the sidelining of Lingayats leaders such as Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi. He said that devotees were demanding that like in Uttar Pradesh, religious leaders should contest polls.

BS Yediyurappa, the BJP’s Parliamentary Board Committee member, quickly ruled out a change in candidate and said that he would talk to the seers.

In the days that followed, some seers including the Murugha Mutt seer distanced themselves from the demand.

Earlier this week, Dingaleshwar Swami told the media that the Murugha Mutt seer had been coerced into reading out a statement. He also criticised the BJP — without naming the party — in strong terms. To questions from reporters, he said that leaders of all parties had been in touch with him, but declined to give a clear answer on whether he would join the Congress.

Dingaleshwar swami also criticised the BJP for giving three tickets to Brahmins when their community is numerically small. He also criticised the party for ignoring other leaders such as KS Eshwarappa and insulting him.