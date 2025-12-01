Lingayat faith born in Indus plains, Basavanna part of Hinduism, claims new book

Basavanna’s philosophy is a part of the Hindu religion and the linga puje existed before his time, Vachanananda Swami of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha said in Davangere on Sunday, November 30.

Speaking during the release of the book Hindutva in Basavashaiva by researcher DA Upadhya, the seer said that attempts were being made to separate Basavanna from Hinduism and to misinterpret his teachings. DA Upadhya’s name was recommended for the Padma Awards in 2016 when he was dean of the Allamaprabhu Lalithakala Academy.

The release of the book comes amid an ongoing debate within the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community about whether or not Lingayatism is a faith independent of Hinduism. Some religious advocate that Lingayatism is one of many Hindu sub-sects, while other organisations argue that the movement started by Basavanna in the 12th century was a counter to Brahminical Hinduism and was opposed not only to the Vedas, but also the caste order.

In the recent past, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also pitched in, claiming that Lingayatism is a part of Hinduism and has even published books advocating these claims.

Both faith and nomenclature pre-occupied political leaders, activists, religious leaders and community members who see themselves as part of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat group during Karnataka’s recently concluded Social and Educational Survey.