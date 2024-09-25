Leopard captured near Bengaluru’s Electronic City after a week-long search

Forest Department officials in Bengaluru captured a male leopard near Electronic City just before midnight on Tuesday, September 25. The five-year-old big cat had caused widespread concern among local residents after being spotted roaming the area for over a week. It is now expected to be relocated to the Bannerghatta Biological Park.

The leopard was trapped in a cage set near a helipad, a secluded spot on the outskirts of the city’s IT hub. The Forest Department had launched an extensive search operation, installing surveillance cameras and deploying thermal drones to track the animal’s movements. The 10x12-foot cage, baited with two hens, was placed near the ITI campus, where wild bushes and trees made it easy for the leopard to hide.

The search for the big cat began after a video surfaced showing the animal crossing a flyover near the Electronic City Phase 1 toll plaza at 3 am. The sighting triggered panic among locals, with authorities putting the tech hub on high alert. The leopard was believed to be the same one spotted earlier in Jigani, a nearby area.