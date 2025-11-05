Leadership row: Final decision lies with high command, says Karnataka Home Minister

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, commenting on the "leadership row", on Tuesday underlined that the final decision lies with the Congress high command. Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara stated: "I have always maintained that the final decision lies with the High Command.

Members of the Congress party respect the decisions of the High Command."

"Although this has been said many times, the issue keeps being raised again and again. The Congress High Command maintains discipline — whatever decision is made there will be followed. Anyone who fails to follow it will face disciplinary action. This has been the tradition from the beginning," he added.

Parameshwara also defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks, saying: "The Chief Minister has said that he will abide by the High Command’s decision — that statement is correct. He has said this before, and he is saying the same now."

Regarding questions from the media about the leaders from the ruling Congress visiting Delhi, he replied: "I do not know who is going. I have no plans to go to Delhi right now. If necessary, I will go."

Asked about whether senior ministers being denied Cabinet positions has led to a halt in transfers, he said: "Transfers are made based on necessity across departments. Except for the Police Department, transfers in all other departments have been stopped. There is no fixed time frame for police transfers — they take place continuously based on requirement."

On whether senior ministers will be dropped from the Cabinet, he said: "That is not for me to decide. It is a matter left to the Chief Minister and the High Command’s discretion."

Parameshwara also said that he has instructed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to submit a detailed report regarding allegations that a domestic worker was illegally detained and assaulted by officers at the Varthur Police Station.

He said the incident has come to his attention. "I have sought a report from the Police Commissioner. Once the report is received, strict action will be taken against the officers found guilty," he said. About the sugarcane farmers’ protest in Bagalkot, he said:

"I have spoken with Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil. I have instructed him to resolve the issue as soon as possible by fixing and regulating sugarcane prices. Ministers from that region will hold meetings with sugar factory representatives to resolve the issue."

"During yesterday’s protest, one farmer attempted suicide by consuming poison, but our police saved him. We will ensure such incidents do not occur in the future."