Leaders across parties condole Ganesh procession tragedy in Hassan

Political leaders across party lines have expressed shock and grief over the tragic loss of lives after a speeding truck rammed into devotees participating in a Ganesh idol immersion procession at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan district on Friday night.

The accident left nine people dead and at least 22 injured. Most of the victims were youths between 17 and 25 years of age. Disturbing visuals from the scene showed devotees dancing to music before the truck ploughed into the crowd. The driver, who attempted to flee, was caught and beaten up by bystanders and is now under treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called the incident “deeply shocking” and announced that the state would cover all treatment costs. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda said the “heart-wrenching tragedy has caused immense pain,” and conveyed solidarity with the grieving families. His son, HD Kumaraswamy also urged the state to ensure quality free treatment for the injured.