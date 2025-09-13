Leaders across parties condole Ganesh procession tragedy in Hassan

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Political leaders across party lines have expressed shock and grief over the tragic loss of lives after a speeding truck rammed into devotees participating in a Ganesh idol immersion procession at Mosale Hosahalli in Hassan district on Friday night.
The accident left nine people dead and at least 22 injured. Most of the victims were youths between 17 and 25 years of age. Disturbing visuals from the scene showed devotees dancing to music before the truck ploughed into the crowd. The driver, who attempted to flee, was caught and beaten up by bystanders and is now under treatment.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called the incident “deeply shocking” and announced that the state would cover all treatment costs. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda said the “heart-wrenching tragedy has caused immense pain,” and conveyed solidarity with the grieving families. His son, HD Kumaraswamy also urged the state to ensure quality free treatment for the injured.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described the accident as “truly heartbreaking” and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too expressed anguish, stating, “The intensity of this accident has shaken us. May God give strength to the bereaved families.”
State BJP president BY Vijayendra called it a “ghastly tragedy” and demanded urgent relief. “The government must immediately announce adequate compensation for the victims’ families and ensure proper medical care for the injured,” he said. Senior BJP leader R Ashoka thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for swiftly announcing ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured under the PM’s Relief Fund.
Other leaders including V Somanna, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, Sudhakar K, and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also expressed grief. “This devastating mishap has left us in shock. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may the injured recover soon,” said Somanna. Yatnal, while calling it a result of “driver negligence,” said the tragedy had caused him “immense sorrow.”
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and assured that medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the government. “It is deeply saddening to learn of several people losing their lives and many others seriously injured. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and the injured recover quickly,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hassan District In-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is in the district to oversee relief measures. He has instructed hospitals to provide the best possible treatment to those injured and is expected to meet the victims’ families.