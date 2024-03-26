Lawyers association writes to Karnataka CM to stop making marriage notices public

The notices revealed the names and addresses of the couples-to-be, making them vulnerable to targeting. Altogether, Gowda has doxxed four couples by posting the marriage notices of three couples on March 23.

The letter urges the government The association also said that Section 6 of the Special Marriage Act was discriminatory and arbitrary, noting that the Hindu Marriage Act or other personal laws do not have such requirement as it violates Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution.

All the couples have applied to register under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which allows couples to marry without changing their religion. However, under Section 6 of the Act, it is mandatory for the government to put up a notice for a period of 30 days and under Section 7 people can file objections to the intended marriage. These provisions make couples vulnerable.