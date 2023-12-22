K’taka may bring back COVID guidelines in schools, Bengaluru reports 23 new cases

The Karnataka Health Department authorities are contemplating enforcing guidelines for school children in the state in the wake of a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases. Experts have predicted a peak in the number of cases in the first and second weeks of January in Karnataka. The department is closely monitoring the situation in schools and is contemplating implementing guidelines in the first week of January, according to sources.

Authorities are considering making the wearing of masks compulsory for students, teachers, and staff in schools. They are also contemplating social distancing during prayers, in seating arrangements, and sanitising the school premises, among other measures.

Sources said that the authorities are keeping a close watch on the numbers and assessing the situation after New Year and Christmas celebrations. They will decide on further action after analyzing the situation and the number of fresh COVID-19 cases.