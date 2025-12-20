Karnataka leadership row: Shivakumar says 'CM, high command and I bound by pact'

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress took a fresh turn on Friday, with Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar countering Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assertion that there was no power-sharing formula and that he would remain in office for the full term. "Chief Minister, the high command and I are bound by a pact," Shivakumar said, while maintaining that there were no discussions within the party on a change in leadership.

Shivakumar made the remarks while speaking to the media in Karwar district after visiting a temple. Responding to Siddaramaiah's statement that there had been no commitment to a half-term power-sharing arrangement and that he would continue as Chief Minister for five years, Shivakumar said he had never suggested otherwise.

"I have never said that he will not remain Chief Minister for five years. Nor have I said that the high command is not with him. It is precisely because the high command stands with him that he has become the Chief Minister of the state," he said. "Following the party’s decision, he is continuing as Chief Minister. The Chief Minister and I have made a pact, and the high command is also part of that understanding. Based on this, we have taken a decision and have stated it several times. We will conduct ourselves in accordance with this,” Shivakumar added.

Asked whether there was any possibility of a change in leadership in the state, Shivakumar dismissed the speculation. "That is only the imagination of the media. There is no discussion on this issue within the party. We will act strictly as per the directions of the party," he said. Responding to a question on whether his prayers during a visit to the sacred place in 2019 had been fulfilled and whether he now hoped his aspiration to become Chief Minister would also be realised, Shivakumar declined to elaborate.

"I am not prepared to share details on that. It is between me and the deity. I have offered prayers to the Goddess and to Lord Mahabaleshwara, Ganesh and Gangadhareshwara. My prayers to them will remain personal," he said. Shivakumar added that he had visited Gokarna on the occasion of an auspicious new moon day and offered darshan at the temples.

"Five years ago, I had come here to pray regarding a family issue, and that wish was fulfilled. I had vowed to return to the temple, and accordingly, I came back and offered prayers. I am returning with a sense of joy," he said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asserted on the floor of the Assembly that he would continue in office for the full term and that no power-sharing formula had been discussed within the Congress.

"The leadership issue is an internal matter of our party. We will follow the directions of the high command. However, I am the current Chief Minister and have completed two-and-a-half years in office. I will continue as the Chief Minister in the future as well," Siddaramaiah said.