K’taka cops deny permission for Mahisha Dasara rally, Dalit groups question move

The Karnataka police has denied permission to Dalit and rationalist groups who were planning to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, an alternative Dasara celebration that is antithetic to the narrative that Mahishasura was a ‘Rakshasa’ or demon. The celebrations were planned to be held on October 13 in Mysuru with a procession by Dalit groups to Chamundi Hill.
Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Banoth issued a press statement on Wednesday, October 11, citing a potential law and order issue as the reason to deny permission for Mahisha Dasara celebrations. This is after the BJP in Mysuru planned a parallel rally called Chamundi Betta Chalo in Chamundi Hill to oppose the Mahisha Dasara celebrations.
However, Dalit and rationalist groups criticised the police's decision and questioned why a “rally for equality” was being stopped. "We have not spoken about violence and we are planning a rally to tell the public about the history of Mahishasura and address the hate against Dalits. Our rally is a walk for equality in society," said KS Bhagwan,a prominent rationalist and thinker. Bhagwan is part of the group organising the Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. "We are still hopeful that the police will do the right thing and give us permission for the rally," he added.
Mahishasura is commonly portrayed as a demon in Hindu mythology. But since 2015, there has been a growing movement of marginalised people in Karnataka asserting their cultural histories by celebrating Mahishasura, who they claim is a Buddhist ruler murdered by Vedic Aryans.
Led by KS Bhagwan, Mahisha Dasara celebrations were held in Mysuru in 2015. Bhagwan told TNM that many Dalits and Adivasis consider Mahishasura to have been an indigenous king who was killed during the supposed invasion, and accuse vedic Hindus of demonising him in an effort to suppress narratives of resistance against Brahminism.
"Mahisha allowed Buddhism to be preached in his kingdom. Those opposed to this demonised his followers and supporters. He opposed the four varnas as it not just divided the society into four parts, but declared all Shudras as slaves of Brahmins. History has been witness to how Buddhists who refused this system were slayed," Bhagwan says.
The BJP in Mysuru has opposed this assertion with MP Prathap Simha, who represents Mysuru and Kodagu, terming the Mahisha Dasara celebrations 'anti-Hindu'. “The [state] government has allocated Rs 15 crore for the Mysuru Dasara festival and it focuses on empowering the culture of the land. There are a few people, however, who are attempting to twist the history of our land. We cannot allow this to happen," he said. “We are ready for any conflict to stop Mahisha Dasara permanently. If we allow this, next they will ask to celebrate Veerappan Dasara. More than 5,000 BJP workers are ready to participate in the Chamundi Betta Chalo,” he added.
However, opposition to Prathap Simha's statements has come from within the BJP in Mysuru. Giridhar, a BJP member in Mysuru city said, "Prathap Simha is opposing Mahisha Dasara on his own. BJP did not discuss this with the core committee or its karyakartas," Giridhar said. "The Mysore maharajas have installed a huge statue of Mahishasura in Chamundi Hill. Would they do it if he was a demon?" he asked.