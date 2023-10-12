K’taka cops deny permission for Mahisha Dasara rally, Dalit groups question move

The Karnataka police has denied permission to Dalit and rationalist groups who were planning to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, an alternative Dasara celebration that is antithetic to the narrative that Mahishasura was a ‘Rakshasa’ or demon. The celebrations were planned to be held on October 13 in Mysuru with a procession by Dalit groups to Chamundi Hill.

Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Banoth issued a press statement on Wednesday, October 11, citing a potential law and order issue as the reason to deny permission for Mahisha Dasara celebrations. This is after the BJP in Mysuru planned a parallel rally called Chamundi Betta Chalo in Chamundi Hill to oppose the Mahisha Dasara celebrations.

However, Dalit and rationalist groups criticised the police's decision and questioned why a “rally for equality” was being stopped. "We have not spoken about violence and we are planning a rally to tell the public about the history of Mahishasura and address the hate against Dalits. Our rally is a walk for equality in society," said KS Bhagwan,a prominent rationalist and thinker. Bhagwan is part of the group organising the Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. "We are still hopeful that the police will do the right thing and give us permission for the rally," he added.

Mahishasura is commonly portrayed as a demon in Hindu mythology. But since 2015, there has been a growing movement of marginalised people in Karnataka asserting their cultural histories by celebrating Mahishasura, who they claim is a Buddhist ruler murdered by Vedic Aryans.