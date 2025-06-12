K'taka CM asks Andhra govt to lift Totapuri mango import ban, warns of reciprocal action

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu requesting him to withdraw the ban on entry of Totapuri mangoes from the state to Chittoor district. He has also warned CM Naidu of retaliatory measures.

CM Siddaramaiah further warned, “I am also concerned that this may lead to avoidable tension and retaliatory measures, with stakeholders already expressing discontent that could potentially disrupt the inter-State movement of vegetables and other agricultural commodities.”

“I am writing to convey my deep concern over an order reportedly issued by the District Collector of Chittoor on June 7, imposing a ban on the entry of Totapuri mangoes from other states into the district. I understand that multidisciplinary enforcement teams comprising officials from the Revenue, Police, Forest, and Marketing Departments have been deployed at the inter-State check-posts adjoining Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to implement this directive,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“This abrupt and unilateral move has caused considerable hardship to mango growers in Karnataka, particularly those in the border regions who cultivate Totapuri mangoes in substantial quantities. These farmers have long relied on the robust linkages with Chittoor-based processing and pulp extraction units for marketing their produce,” he said.

The current restriction has disrupted this well-established supply chain and threatens significant post-harvest losses, directly impacting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Moreover, actions of this nature, taken without prior consultation or coordination, run contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism. I urge your kind intervention in this matter and request that necessary directions be issued to the authorities in Chittoor District for the immediate revocation of the said order,” he states.

“I trust that you will treat this issue with the seriousness it warrants, and take swift steps to restore the seamless movement of agricultural produce in the interest of farmer welfare. I shall be grateful for the same,” CM Siddaramaiah concluded.

Meanwhile, mango cultivators staged a protest in Srinivasapura, known as the mango capital of India, on Wednesday by pouring several quintals of mangoes on the streets following a sudden crash in mango prices and demanded the withdrawal of the ban imposed by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Karnataka mangoes.