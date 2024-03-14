KS Eshwarappa hints at fielding son as independent candidate after BJP denies ticket

After being denied a ticket, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa announced that he is considering fielding his son, KE Kantesh, as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Lashing out at former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for overlooking his son and announced that he plans to convene a meeting with his supporters in Shivamogga on March 15 before determining his course of action. Eshwarappa was hoping that his son would be given the ticket to contest from Haveri constituency. However, the party has instead fielded former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Addressing the media in Shivamogga on Wednesday, March 13, Eshwarappa said, "Yediyurappa failed to honour his commitment and betrayed us. Despite Bommai's reluctance to contest, he has been designated as the BJP candidate for the Haveri seat. Shobha, without pursuing a ticket in Delhi, was nominated by Yediyurappa." Eshwarappa said that he was considering fielding his son either from Shivamogga or Haveri constituency.