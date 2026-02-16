KR Pura MLA BA Basavaraj sent to 7-day police custody in Biklu Shiva murder case

BJP MLA from KR Pura in Bengaluru, BA Basavaraj, was remanded to seven days of police custody by a city court on Sunday, February 15. This was following his arrest by the CID in connection with the alleged murder of rowdy-sheeter Bikla Shiva.

He was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at a residence in Koramangala on Sunday afternoon, shortly after being discharged from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

Basavaraj was brought to court around 12.30 pm. During arguments held in open court, Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Nayak sought custodial interrogation, with the CID requesting nine days of police custody. Basavaraj’s counsel opposed the plea.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate granted seven days of police custody and directed the CID to produce the MLA before the court by 1 pm on February 21.

Basavaraj’s advocate also requested that he be provided food as prescribed by doctors. The magistrate instructed the CID to comply, adding that a separate application would be required if home-cooked food is sought.

According to police, Basavaraj has been named as accused No 5 in the murder of real estate operator and rowdy-sheeter VG Shivaprakash, also known as Bikla Shiva. Shiva was attacked outside his residence near Halasuru Lake in Bengaluru on July 15, 2025. Police said he was assaulted around 8.10 pm by a group of eight to nine unidentified men armed with iron rods and machetes. The attackers reportedly arrived in a white SUV and on two-wheelers, carried out a swift assault, and fled the scene immediately.