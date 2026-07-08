KPCC seeks Rs 10,000 crore drought package, CBI probe into Ram Mandir Trust

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday, July 7, unanimously adopted five resolutions, including a demand for a CBI and Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a Rs 10,000-crore special package for drought relief in Karnataka, at its general body meeting in Bengaluru.

In its resolution, the KPCC alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Trust constituted for the Ram Mandir and said that accounts for the donations collected had not been properly maintained.

The resolution demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and punish those responsible, a CBI investigation into the matter, and sought the resignation of senior BJP leaders, alleging they should take moral responsibility.

“The Trust followed no transparency in accounting for public donations, including gold and silver offerings. While an SIT has been constituted, only employees have been targeted and not any Trust member. The issue has hurt the sentiments of people and betrayed public faith. We demand a CBI and SIT probe into alleged irregularities and also the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on moral grounds,” KPCC president BK Hariprasad was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

A resolution seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak was also passed at the meeting, according to reports.

The KPCC also passed a resolution seeking the Union’s assistance to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore for the farmers of Karnataka for drought relief. The party said that farmers have not even sown this year on account of the low monsoon and are in severe distress across the state.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Hariprasad also said that for greater coordination between the State government and the party, a political committee and an implementation committee will be set up. Nominations to boards and corporations are also likely to be announced soon.

“There is a process, and the list will go to AICC. A decision will be taken after discussing with them. We cannot keep everyone happy. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have given the list. Some more names are awaited,” Hariprasad told media persons after the KPCC general body meeting.