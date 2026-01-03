Kogilu demolition: Residents move High Court challenging eviction drive

Three former residents of Wasim Colony and Fakir Colony in Kogilu Layout, Jaiba Tabassum, Rehana and Arif Begum, have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court challenging the recent demolition drive, alleging that over 300 houses were razed without prior notice or consultation. The petition contends that the action violated Supreme Court guidelines requiring show-cause notices and at least 15 days' time before any eviction on grounds of encroachment.

The petition states that crucial belongings of families, including textbooks, uniforms and hall tickets of students studying in nearby government schools, were destroyed during the demolition. The petitioners have sought immediate rehabilitation or alternative accommodation within a five-kilometre radius, compensation for demolished homes and medical care for those injured in the process.

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which received multiple complaints on December 21, 2025, also intervened in the matter. Acting on its directions, officials inspected the site on December 29 and held hearings with affected families.

In its interim recommendations to the state government and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the SHRC stressed that while development works in the public interest are necessary, they must not violate constitutional rights such as the right to life, dignity, rehabilitation and compensation.

The commission has sought immediate alternative housing arrangements to prevent homelessness, suggesting the use of nearby government land for temporary shelters, including tents, along with hot meals for displaced families. It has also called for clean drinking water, a mobile health centre and temporary toilets to protect residents from harsh conditions. These recommendations have been forwarded to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Commissioner of the GBA.

Meanwhile, more than 150 families who were assured housing by Minority Welfare and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan by January 1 are still waiting. According to The Hindu, allotments are now likely only after January 5, as the government has not finalised eligibility criteria.

Samyukta Horata Karnataka has criticised the government, calling the demolition “an inhuman mistake” and warning against reneging on promises to rehabilitate families. The collective alleged that the government is now restricting housing to those with documents and Karnataka residency, diluting earlier assurances to provide homes to all affected families.