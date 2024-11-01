Kharge cautions DK Shivakumar over comments on revisiting Shakti scheme

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, October 31 issued a caution to Karnataka’s Congress leaders over statements potentially undermining the government’s commitment to its flagship welfare programs. His remarks come in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s comments hinting at a potential review of the “Shakti” scheme, which provides free bus travel for women in the state.

At the Congress party office in Bengaluru, Kharge voiced his disapproval during an event commemorating former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary. “Looking at your five guarantees, I have announced five in Maharashtra,” Kharge said, indicating the importance of the initiative. Addressing Shivakumar directly, he continued, “But you have said that one will be dropped…by saying revision, you’ve created doubts, and that’s enough for those who want to criticise.”

The controversy erupted on October 30 when Shivakumar hinted that the government might revisit the Shakti scheme after receiving suggestions from some women willing to pay for their tickets. Shivakumar stated that he would consult Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to discuss the possibility of allowing voluntary payments. The statement attracted sharp criticism from the Opposition, with the BJP and JD(S) accusing the government of wavering on its welfare promises.

After the party meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah swiftly dismissed any notion of reviewing the scheme. “There is no such proposal before the government,” he said.

Shivakumar, who also heads the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), later clarified that his comments were misconstrued and that he never intended to undermine the Shakti scheme or any other guarantees. “I said that some private company employees who receive a transportation allowance have volunteered to pay for their tickets. How can we force someone if they want to pay?” Shivakumar explained. Drawing a comparison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for citizens to forgo the gas subsidy if they could afford it, he suggested that similar flexibility could be applied to the Shakti scheme.