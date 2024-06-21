Kashmiri employee in Bengaluru held for alleged pro-Pakistan posts on social media

A 30-year-old Kashmiri employee of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) was arrested on Wednesday, June 19 for allegedly posting comments in support of Pakistan on the micro-blogging platform X.

The individual has been identified as Faheem Firdous Qureshi, originally from Kashmir. The police received a complaint from BIEC on June 19, with screenshots of the posts made by Qureshi on X. Madanayakanahalli police then registered a suo moto case.

The FIR stated that BIEC received an email from an individual highlighting Qureshi’s posts. One of Qureshi's posts reportedly read, "When 'I' is replaced by 'We' India becomes wendia, meaning we will end India."

Another post read, "Bodied a pajeet client at work today. How is the situation now in Kashmir? Hataa dalla, cze kyuho?" Additionally, Qureshi posted, "It’s time to take this out of the closet for tonight’s game. I know we are down and out and clearly not the favourites. But we hope lessgo greens #PakvsInd #t20USA Dear Australia, I cannot afford India winning today living among pajeets. Please do something. (sic)"

The case was registered under Sections 505(1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or any section of the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity) and 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code.