‘Kashi Mathura baaki hai’ slogans reverberated in the streets of Bengaluru amid Ram temple celebrations

When asked about the slogan on Kashi and Mathura, one of the residents donning a saffron shawl said, “This is just the beginning. They destroyed so many temples and Ayodhya is an instance of us reclaiming them. But as of now, it’s time to enjoy this moment.” Some also criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not declaring a holiday on January 22. “This is such an important day in Indian history, how can the government not declare a holiday?” asked a 40-year-old techie who had brought his daughter along.

Employees and management of the Navrathan Jewellers on MG Road celebrated the event by installing a life-size Ram idol in front of their shop. The employees burst crackers on the road, dancing and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. A procession was also carried out near Mysuru Bank Circle with artistes dressed as Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

The Pran Prathishta ceremony in Ram temple at Ayodhya began at 12.20 pm and was completed at 12.28 pm on January 22. The ceremony was completed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Pejavar math seer Vishwaprasanna Thirtha Swami.