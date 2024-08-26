KAS prelims to proceed on August 27 despite student protests

The Karnataka government held off demands to postpone Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) preliminary exams and announced that it would stick to the August 27 date for the exam. A section of candidates had demanded a three-month postponement to prepare for the exam, and it was backed by the BJP.

Amidst the escalating tension, several protesting students were taken into custody by the police on August 25 in Bengaluru's Vijaynagar. The protesters were demanding a postponement to allow more time for exam preparation and also expressed concerns about the exam being scheduled on a weekday.

In a press note, the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) LK Atheeq said that a small group of candidates were bombarding officials of the Karnataka Public Service Commission, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, and Chief Minister’s Office with calls and WhatsApp messages to get the exam postponed. He accused a faction of KAS aspirants of employing pressure tactics and spreading misinformation.

He said that the KPSC had initially scheduled the prelims for May 5, which was delayed due to the Lok Sabha polls. He said though it was decided to hold the exam on July 7, it was postponed since it would clash with the UPSC prelim examination.

The state government granted an additional attempt to 2017-18 batch candidates, necessitating another delay to August 25. However, following logistical considerations, the date was further pushed to August 27, a weekday, due to the unavailability of free Sundays over the next two months.

"If postponed, over 2.5 lakh applicants, including 1,500 who applied late due to age relaxation, will suffer," Atheeq said, noting that candidates have made travel arrangements and extensive preparations for the exam.

Atheeq stressed the impracticality of further postponement. “A lot of preparation goes into conducting an exam for over 2.5 lakh students. About Rs 4-5 crores is spent on printing the papers. Postponement by two months means the printed papers should be destroyed and new papers should be printed. The papers cannot be kept for such a long time as there is a risk of paper leak,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of the students, along with BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, met Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and petitioned him to postpone the exams.