Karnataka’s uniform fare policy is a boon for customers, but does little for taxi workers

Datafied work management practices

First, while the policy prohibits surge pricing, it is silent on larger concerns: the platforms’ datafied work management practices around providing rides, setting worker earnings, and real time tracking. It is through these systems that platforms are able to control a vast workforce.

The Centre for Internet and Society (CIS) conducted surveys among 300 taxi workers , and found that workers were routinely marked on metrics such as ride acceptance and ratings. Over 74% of them reported that these had a significant impact on their work allocation and earnings.

Along with these metrics, earnings and work allocation are contingent on a large number of variables including the number of rides a worker completes, the hours they long, and the number of weeks they have been employed on the platform. Critically, they’ve all been optimised towards minimising the platform’s cost per worker by estimating the lowest payout at which workers remain logged on.

Determinations of earnings and work allocation therefore go much beyond surge pricing practices. The transport department’s policy does not adequately account for these datafied work management processes. Even with uniform fares under the policy, workers would have to contend with unpredictable ride prices and locations, worsened by volatile commission rates. Unless these systems are brought under the regulatory ambit, platforms are likely to continue unfair work allocation and pricing practices and bring in further disparities compared to taxis that do not operate on datafied systems.