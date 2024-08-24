Karnataka’s Udupi police arrest man for allegedly drugging, raping 21-year-old woman

Karnataka’s Udupi police arrested two men for allegedly drugging and raping a 21-year-old woman on Friday, August 23. The primary accused has been identified as Altaf.

According to the police Altaf allegedly befriended a woman on social networking application Instagram. On August 23, he asked to meet him. Following this, he took her to an isolated location in Karkala.

The couple were joined by Altaf’s friend Richard Cardoza who brought alcohol. Altaf allegedly spiked the victim’s drink and forced her to consume it. Exploiting the situation, he sexually assaulted her, police said.

“Altaf had befriended the victim on Instagram over the last three months. They both lived in the same area,” Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K said.

After the assault, the woman was dropped off at her residence. Subsequently, her family filed a complaint with the police, following which both Altaf and Cardoza were arrested by the Karkala police. The vehicles used during the crime were also seized.

The accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including 138 (abduction) and 64 (rape).

The victim is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K warned people against spreading false information about the case on social media. “We are investigating the case and we will also take action against the ones spreading false information,” he said.