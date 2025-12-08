‘Karnataka’s pride’: Deputy CM Shivakumar vows IPL won’t be shifted from Bengaluru

Amid uncertainties following the fatal stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured that IPL matches will not be shifted out of the city.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections on Sunday, December 7, the Deputy CM said, “This is a question of Bengaluru’s and Karnataka’s pride. We will ensure IPL matches are held here,” adding that the government would ensure better crowd management at the venue.

He said the KSCA would operate the stadium strictly in accordance with regulations, and that improved crowd-handling systems would be put in place. He also revealed that a larger stadium is planned on the outskirts of the city as an alternative, and that both venues would be used for international and IPL matches.

“I am a cricket fan. We will ensure that the recent disaster does not happen again and that the stadium’s dignity is maintained,” he said. Responding to a query on women’s cricket, he said the government would work to ensure equal opportunities for female players.

On June 4, 11 people lost their lives in the stampede during the victory celebrations hosted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident sparked widespread criticism against the government.

Referring to the KSCA elections, Shivakumar said, “I am a KSCA member. Nagaraj gave me membership when I was young. From Brijesh Patel, I know Anil Kumble, Prasanna and many others. I have voted for the candidate I preferred.” The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Meanwhile, amid growing concerns over deteriorating air quality in Bengaluru, the Deputy CM has directed the Chief Secretary to constitute an expert committee to recommend urgent measures to prevent the city from heading towards a pollution crisis. The directive followed a letter from Congress MLC and State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority vice-chairperson Dinesh Gooligowda, who warned that Bengaluru could face a situation similar to New Delhi if immediate steps are not taken.

In his letter dated December 6, Gooligowda pointed out that Bengaluru has over 1.2 crore registered vehicles for a population of around 1.47 crore, with an average of 2,563 new vehicles added daily. More than 84 lakh of these are two-wheelers, he said, adding that the city’s current Air Quality Index ranges between 50 and 70, which falls under the ‘moderate’ category. He warned that experts have predicted the AQI could reach the ‘severe’ category within the next five to ten years.

Gooligowda also flagged rising health concerns, stating that children and the elderly are already reporting increased respiratory distress, allergies, asthma, and cardiovascular ailments linked to pollution. He demanded the formation of a high-level technical committee comprising environmental scientists, mobility experts, public health specialists, subject experts, and officials from the pollution control board and transport department to recommend immediate and long-term measures. Acting on the letter, Shivakumar directed officials to initiate urgent steps through the relevant departments and to set up an expert panel to submit a report on air pollution in Bengaluru.