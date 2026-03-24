Karnataka’s draft digital use for students policy calls for Aadhar-enabled sign up

The draft policy for Responsible Digital Use Among Students, released by the state government on Monday, March 23, for public opinion, is likely to attract more brickbats than bouquets. One thorny provision involves Aadhaar-enabled sign-up, even as many may find that the policy ignores young children, on whom screen time has a much more adverse effect.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced during the budget speech on March 6 that the state government would draft a policy on social media use for children. By this time, consultation for the draft policy had already begun.

The draft policy was jointly prepared by representatives of the Departments of Health and Education, the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, who held meetings with 60 professionals from educational institutions and universities, media design, NGOs, and the Criminal Investigation Department.

The policy envisions roles for teachers, schools, and parents in reducing screen time and promoting physical and mental activities to foster “digital well-being, emotional regulation, and screen time awareness” through coordinated efforts in schools and at home.

However, one major criticism of the policy is likely to be its target group, which is limited to children studying in Classes 9–10 and pre-university/higher secondary. The policy offers only a one-line explanation for this, while remaining silent on why younger age groups have been left out.

“Indian studies indicate that nearly 25% of adolescents show signs of internet addiction, with many reporting increased anxiety, sleep disturbances, and attention problems,” the policy says, while giving no indication of research on gadget use among younger children.

At its most ambitious, the policy suggests the setting up of a national digital health mission to monitor and provide a framework for the healthy use of technology.

However, parts of the draft policy contain clumsy wording, provisions, or structuring, making it difficult to understand exactly what the policy envisions. The provision on Aadhaar linking is one such example.

Under the section titled “Monitoring and Reporting Mechanisms”, the policy states: “Implementing Aadhaar-enabled sign-up to ensure age, authenticity, and avoid fake or multiple accounts.” However, it is not clear who is supposed to monitor compliance.

Many internet advocacy groups have warned that linking social media accounts to Aadhaar would not only be unconstitutional in light of the Puttaswamy judgement on privacy, but would also pose the danger of extensive profiling of individuals.

Schools

The policy envisions that schools incorporate digital well-being and social media literacy within life skills, value education, and ICT curricula.

The digital wellness curriculum would teach children to be respectful online, create safe online spaces for access to reliable information, and educate them about mental and emotional health consequences such as increased anxiety, stress, cyberbullying, irritability, reduced academic performance, and technology addiction. It would also create awareness about digital privacy.

Schools are expected to frame and enforce a Digital Use Policy that includes protocols for cyberbullying or digital misconduct, outlines the role of teachers in moderating digital exposure, sets a one-hour-per-day limit for recreational screen time outside schoolwork, counsels students on safe digital use, encourages traditional methods of communication instead of direct WhatsApp contact with students, and implements a diary system for communication. However, it remains unclear how schools or teachers can monitor, let alone enforce, screen time outside school.

The policy also envisions mechanisms to identify red flags such as attention and concentration issues, behavioural problems, boredom, stress, and social isolation associated with technology use.

Schools must also set up digital wellness committees, which would include the principal or vice-principal, a counsellor or mental health professional, designated teachers, parent representatives (optional), a student representative, and a cybercrime police officer.

The policy also aims to develop school cells to oversee the healthy use of technology through awareness drives, resolve cyber incidents, and track the implementation of digital detox activities.

It further suggests developing age-appropriate phones or devices for children, along with OS-based controls as they grow older, including ‘child plans’ such as audio-only phones and restricting data use after 7 pm.

Schools would be required to conduct workshops on safe internet use, the psychological effects of technology overuse, parental control tools, co-use strategies, and the prevention of cybercrime.

The draft policy also suggests creating neighbourhood networks to educate teachers, parents, and counsellors on handling excessive technology use, with a focus on awareness among parents in rural areas.

Promotion of offline activities

A key component of the draft policy likely to be welcomed is the encouragement of play and offline hobbies in daily routines, the introduction of tech-free classes in the timetable, and vocational or skill-based activities in schools. It also proposes regular ‘digital detox’ or ‘offline joy’ days.

Monitoring and reporting mechanisms

Teachers are expected to monitor signs of digital distress and escalate cases where required.

Schools must maintain a confidential log of referrals to counsellors, ensure that cases of cyberbullying or online harm are addressed, provide safe channels for students to report issues, and collaborate with cybercrime police stations.

Instructions to parents include involving children in setting screen-time rules to ensure ownership, creating gadget-free zones at home, and agreeing on designated times when no family members use technology.