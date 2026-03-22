Karnataka’s debt is rising, but the story is more complex

Karnataka plans to borrow more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the coming year, even as its total debt moves toward Rs 8 lakh crore. The scale of this borrowing has triggered political debate, with critics warning that the state’s finances may be under strain. But the real question is not just how much Karnataka is borrowing; it is whether it signals a deeper fiscal problem.

Budget projections show that debt will continue to rise in the coming years, crossing Rs 8 lakh crore if current trends persist. This is not a one-time increase. It reflects a sustained reliance on borrowing to fund both existing commitments and new spending, including welfare guarantees, subsidies and infrastructure projects.

These figures have become a key point of political criticism. Opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)], argue that the government is relying excessively on borrowing to manage its finances. Their concern is that as debt rises, so will the cost of servicing it. Interest payments and repayments could take up a growing share of the state’s income, leaving less money available for development, public services and future investments.

This line of argument is easy to follow. In everyday life, taking on more debt equates to more financial pressure. It often signals risk, and that same thinking is applied to governments. But government finances do not work in the same way as household budgets.

But looking at the total amount of debt alone can be misleading. A better way to understand is to look at debt in relation to the size of the state’s economy, how much revenue the government earns, and whether borrowing is staying within established fiscal limits.

If the economy is growing and revenues are increasing, a government can manage higher levels of debt without running into serious trouble. Borrowing is also used to support long-term economic activity, such as building infrastructure or funding social programmes, which can contribute to growth over time.

When these factors are taken into account, Karnataka’s financial position appears more complex than the headline numbers suggest. The rise in debt is real, but it does not automatically mean the state is in fiscal distress.

A more useful way to understand government debt is to compare it with the size of the economy. Instead of looking at the total amount borrowed, economists usually examine the ratio of debt to Gross State Domestic Product, or GSDP. This shows how large the debt is relative to the income the state generates.

By this measure, Karnataka’s debt is estimated to be around 24-25% of its GSDP. This is not unusually high. In fact, it falls within the range that is generally considered manageable for Indian states, especially those with strong economies and steady revenue streams.

Another important indicator is the fiscal deficit, which shows how much the government needs to borrow each year to cover the gap between its spending and its income. For the current year, Karnataka’s fiscal deficit is projected to be about 2.9% of GSDP.

This is significant because it stays within the limits set by fiscal rules. Taken together, these numbers help put the debt issue in perspective. While the total amount of debt is rising, the level of new borrowing each year is still within accepted limits. This distinction matters.

Fiscal rules already place limits on borrowing

State governments in India cannot borrow without limits. Their finances are guided by a set of rules that were put in place after earlier periods of fiscal stress, particularly in the 1990s and early 2000s, when rising deficits became a concern.

To address this, most states adopted fiscal responsibility laws based on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. At the centre of this framework is the fiscal deficit. This is the gap between what the government spends and what it earns. The commonly accepted benchmark is that this gap should be kept around 3% of GSDP in normal times.

Karnataka’s fiscal deficit, at around 2.9% of GSDP, is within this limit.

This means that even though the state’s total debt is increasing, its yearly borrowing is still being managed within the rules set by fiscal policy. These rules exist to ensure that governments can continue to invest in growth and handle economic shocks without letting debt become unmanageable.

This does not mean that rising debt comes without costs.

Karnataka’s budget shows that spending on repayments and interest is increasing. Fiscal projections indicate that debt repayments alone are expected to rise by more than 33% compared to the previous year—not because of a sudden policy change but as the result of borrowing built up over time.

As governments borrow more, interest has to be paid regularly, and older loans have to be repaid as they come due. Over time, these payments begin to take up a larger share of the government’s income.

This can limit how much money is available for other priorities. If too much of the budget goes toward servicing debt, the government may have less room to spend on infrastructure, welfare or new development projects.

This is a normal part of government borrowing. As long as the economy is growing and revenues are increasing, these obligations can remain manageable. The key issue is whether income is rising fast enough to keep up with these payments.

Karnataka’s economic strengths

Karnataka is one of India’s largest and most economically diverse states. Its economy is estimated to be close to Rs 30 lakh crore, making it a major contributor to the national economy. The state also has relatively high per capita income levels, which reflects strong economic activity and income generation.

Bengaluru plays a central role in this. The city has developed into India’s leading technology hub, with a large concentration of IT companies, startups, research centres and global firms. This sector not only drives growth but also contributes significantly to tax revenues.

Beyond technology, Karnataka has a strong presence in manufacturing, including industries such as automobiles, aerospace and pharmaceuticals. Agriculture continues to play a crucial role, supporting rural incomes and providing stability to the broader economy.

This mix of sectors means the state is not dependent on a single industry. As the economy expands, the government’s income tends to grow as well. Higher incomes, increased consumption and business activity all contribute to higher tax collections. This strengthens the state’s ability to manage its financial commitments, including debt.

A large part of the current debate is also about how the government is spending its money.

Karnataka has introduced a number of welfare guarantees, including income support schemes and subsidies aimed at improving financial security for households. Critics argue that these programmes increase spending without creating direct economic returns and that they add to the need for borrowing.

But a broader view of the spending dictates that welfare programmes can support the economy by putting money directly into the hands of people, especially those with lower incomes. This money is usually spent quickly on basic goods and services, which helps sustain demand and supports local businesses.

In times of economic uncertainty, this kind of spending can help prevent a slowdown by keeping consumption steady. Over the longer term, spending on areas like health, education and social support can also improve productivity by strengthening human capital.

This means the impact of these programmes goes beyond their immediate cost in the budget. While they do increase spending in the short term, they can also contribute to economic stability and growth over time.

Tamil Nadu’s development model

Tamil Nadu offers a useful way to understand how debt and development can work together.

Over several decades, governments in the state invested heavily in welfare programmes. These included nutrition schemes, public health services, school education and various forms of social protection.

This spending did increase the state’s debt, and that became a point of political criticism. But at the same time, Tamil Nadu saw major improvements in key social indicators.

Infant mortality rates declined, life expectancy increased, literacy levels improved and more people gained access to education. These changes helped build a more productive workforce and supported long-term economic growth.

Even with rising debt, Tamil Nadu’s debt level, when compared to the size of its economy, remained within accepted fiscal limits.

The state’s experience shows that borrowing does not always lead to financial stress. In some cases, it can support long-term economic and social gains, even if the headline numbers appear large.

Structural changes affecting state revenues

Karnataka’s finances are also shaped by changes in how states raise revenue. One of the biggest changes in recent years has been the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Before GST, states depended heavily on taxes like sales tax and value added tax, which they controlled directly.

GST changed this system. A large share of indirect taxes is now collected in a common pool and then distributed between the Union and the states. While this has made the tax system more uniform, it has also reduced the control states have over a key source of income.

To ease this transition, the Union government provided compensation to states for any revenue losses. These payments have now ended, which has added pressure on state finances.

Karnataka has also raised concerns that it contributes a large share to the national tax pool but does not receive a proportionate share in return. This issue is part of a wider debate about how resources are shared between the Union and the states.

These factors matter because they affect how much money the state earns. When revenue growth is uncertain or constrained, governments may have to rely more on borrowing.

There is another layer to the debt debate that is not always visible in budget documents.

Off-budget borrowing refers to loans taken by government-owned agencies or special entities to fund projects such as infrastructure. These borrowings may not be shown directly in the state’s budget, but they are often backed by the government.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, such borrowing increased across India as governments tried to manage the economic crisis and support recovery.

In recent years, the Union government has taken steps to bring many of these borrowings into official accounts. This has made state finances more transparent, but it has also made debt figures appear larger.

For Karnataka, this means that part of the increase in reported debt is due to better accounting rather than a sudden rise in borrowing.

National and international debt perspective

India’s total public debt, including both the Union government and the states, is around 80% of GDP. At the same time, policymakers have set a long-term goal of reducing this debt to about 50% of GDP. Even at the national level, the key factor is economic growth. As long as the economy continues to expand, the burden of debt can remain manageable.

The same idea applies to states like Karnataka.

Countries such as Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom have much higher levels of public debt compared to their economies. Japan’s debt is more than 250% of GDP, while the United States and the United Kingdom have debt levels around or above 100%. Germany, which is often seen as fiscally conservative, has a debt of about 60% of GDP.

Governments borrow for many reasons. It allows them to spread the cost of long-term investments over time, rather than paying for everything up front.

The important question is not whether the government is borrowing, but how the borrowed money is being used, and whether it supports economic growth that can help repay that debt.