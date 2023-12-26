Bengaluru can party until 1am on New Year's

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday, December 26, announced extensive security measures ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in the city. He said that clubs have been granted permission to operate until 1am, providing partygoers with an extra hour of celebration. Wine shops will remain open until midnight. All events within the city, whether at hotels, clubs, or pubs, must conclude by 1 am, he said
Officials have established a designated area called the 'Women Safety Island' within the city, to offer a secure environment for women during the festivities on New Year's Eve. As many as 48 checkpoints have been identified in Bengaluru to check drink and drive cases on December 31 night.
To curb speeding and stunts, flyovers will be closed from 11pm to 6am. Comprehensive CCTV surveillance, except on Airport Road, will be implemented. Drone cameras will be used for monitoring, with a focus on key areas like Koramangala and Indiranagar's 100 feet road.
As part of security arrangements, a large team comprising additional police commissioners, a joint commissioner, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 160 Police Inspectors (PIs), 600 Sub-Inspectors, 600 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), 1800 Head constables, and 5200 constables have been deployed across the city.
“A week-long crackdown on drug peddling is underway, with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducting raids and inspections targeting suspected drug storage locations. Vigilance against excessive liquor storage and unauthorised sales is a top priority, supported by the establishment of police chowkis in strategic areas,” the commissioner said.
Police security has been enhanced at key locations such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Cubbon Park, Trinity circle, Phoenix Mall, and various clubs.
Similarly, the Health Department issued a circular on Monday urging people to adhere to COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB), which includes maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, sanitising their hands, and observing respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette. The circular also urged individuals with respiratory symptoms to refrain from attending festive gatherings and recreational venues, including swimming pools, and advised them to seek medical consultation instead.