Karnataka: Youth arrested for garlanding Tipu Sultan statue with slippers

The Karnataka police have arrested a suspect for garlanding Tupu Sultan’s statue with slippers in Raichur district, police said on Friday. The accused is identified as 23-year-old Akash Talwar, a resident of Sirivara town in Manvi taluk. Two special teams were formed to investigate the matter.

The police have also gathered CCTV footage in the region and took three persons into custody. The accused was one among them and confessed to the crime after being grilled by the police.