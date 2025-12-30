Karnataka workers win 20-year court battle against Nirma Group, still await wages

Discarded like curry leaves after a meal is how fifty-one-year-old Mohandoss Ganesan describes the situation he and 83 others are in. Mohandoss is the secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka General Labour Union (KGLU) that took their employers—who are part of the Nirma Group—to court for fraudulently claiming that they were labourers hired for contractual work. The court agreed with them and ruled in their favour, ordering the company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation to pay arrears in lakhs of rupees to each of the 84 workers of the union. But when the 20-year battle—fought in the courts and on the streets—ended in victory for the union, the company challenged the ruling in the Karnataka High Court.

Mohandoss Ganesan joined a ready-mix concrete (RMC) manufacturing plant owned by Larsen and Toubro in 2002. At the time, L&T owned five RMC plants in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru, and paid the salaries directly to the workers along with contributions for Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF).

In the early 2000s, the company began listing some workers as subcontractors and made it look like the workers, including Mohandoss, received their salaries from these subcontractors. However, the work done by these workers was the same as that done by the rest.

By this time, many workers at L&T’s RMC plants had already put in several years of work. “You work hard for the whole year and wait for April. Imagine getting an increment of 15 paise per day on your wages. Between 1996 and 2004, our increments used to be something like 15 paise, 50 paise, 60 paise, 20 paise… We were angry. Someone we knew suggested we form a union, saying that it might give us some security. When we formed the union, we had absolutely no security.”

Initially, the union was affiliated with the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is the labour wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In 2012, the union quit its association with CITU and became affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), the labour wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

Soon after they formed and registered the union in 2004, they began to demand the regularisation of their work. For about five-six months, they protested by slowing production. The plants ran around the clock, and the workers worked in shifts. So, each day, from the usual 80-90 vehicle loads of ready-mix concrete, they slowed production to about one load an hour, to about 17-18 vehicle loads per day, Mohandoss said.

The company retaliated by effecting salary cuts, withholding bonus and other measures. When the workers raised a dispute with the Labour Department under the Industrial Disputes Act 1947, the company finally had to pay the owed wages through the Department in 2005.

“Back then, our wages used to be about Rs 4,000 a month. During the settlement, they raised it to about Rs 8,000,” Mohandoss recalls. They also asked for their appointments to be made permanent, but the company simply refused.

Around this time, L&T roped in a company called Total Solution Support Services through which it routed the workers’ salaries.

In 2008, a company named Lafarge India Limited took over the RMC plants from L&T. The business transfer agreement dated June 24, 2008, stated that none of the workers would be removed.

In November 2010, Total Solution was replaced by a firm called Wize-Men HR Services, which retrenched all the workers. In protest, they struck work at all six units. “We put up tents outside the factory. We sat there without a rupee paid in wages, cooked and ate right there outside the factory, we even asked people for money to help us get by,” Mohandoss said.

Ten months after they launched their protest, the Labour Secretariat passed an order saying that the retrenchment was illegal and the workers could rejoin.

The fight for regularisation continued. Lafarge changed its name to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation in 2017, after it was acquired by the Nirma Group the previous year. Nirma Group is the fifth-largest cement group in India and the leading cement player in eastern India in terms of capacity, according to its website. Its business includes cement, ready-mix concrete (RMC), and modern building materials. Nuvoco has a presence in 85 locations across the country, including 13 cement manufacturing plants and 53 RMC plants across the country.

KGLU placed its charter of demands before Nuvoco on October 31, 2012. Again, the union demanded that all the workers be regularised.

When the company did not respond positively, the union raised a dispute with the Labour Department under the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 (ID Act). When conciliation failed, the Labour Department, on November 22, 2013, referred the matter to the Industrial Tribunal under Section 10(1)(d) of the ID Act.

Regularisation would mean a substantial financial gain for the workers—permanent workers are paid at least double what Mohandoss and others who are reflected as contract workmen get for doing the same job, Mohandoss explained.

For instance, Mohandoss is a loader and machine operator. He earns around Rs 45,000 a month, but his actual pay is only half that. “We have an unwritten agreement with the management of having a 12-hour shift for each worker—eight hours of regular duty and four hours of overtime. The money is for overtime duty. Without that, we would get only about half that amount,” Mohandoss said.

In comparison, a loader and machine operator who is a permanent employee makes Rs 75,000. “At least eight of our union members were made permanent staff by the management, to break the union. They created permanent posts of operators only in 2010, and now there are two each at every plant,” Mohandoss alleges.

Like machine operators, Mohandoss says that a handful of people doing other tasks, such as accounts and purchasing, have been made permanent, and their pay is substantially higher than that of those who are still contract workmen. “We should get the same amount as permanent employees.”

Nuvoco did not respond to this allegation when contacted.

The court battle

In the tribunal, the union accused Nuvoco of continuing L &T’s practice of fraudulently showing the workers as contract workers. They accused the two companies of deploying Total Solution and Wize-Men Services as “sham” contractors solely for the purpose of denying workers the financial and other benefits that would be due to permanent workers.

The case made out by the union gets its legal impetus from case law and the Fifth Schedule of the Industrial Disputes Act, which lists unfair labour practices that are punishable by a six-month prison sentence, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both.

Among the unfair labour practices listed in the Fifth Schedule is the employment of '‘badlis’, casuals or temporaries, and to continue them as such for years, with the object of depriving them of the status and privileges of permanent workmen”.

The idea outlined in this provision was at the heart of the union’s case against Nuvoco—workers had toiled day after day for over two decades in the same manufacturing units despite the change in ownership, and so, must be treated as regular workers.

Nuvoco argued that it had separate staff for contract work and that its regular workforce was different. It claimed that it had no say in any matter regarding the workers, including in hiring, payment of wages, ESI and PF, maintenance of attendance, or disciplinary action. All control and supervision of the workers lay with the contractors, first Total Solution, and then Wize-Men.

Nuvoco claimed that what the workers were asking for required a prior abolition of contract labour and then adjudication regarding regularisation, which it claimed was beyond the scope of the tribunal.

What Nuvoco was referring to was Section 10 in the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act 1970 (CLRA Act), which allowed the government to prohibit the use of contract labour in an establishment.

Nuvoco cited several court rulings to support its case, but the tribunal rejected those citations by relying on the 2001 Supreme Court judgment in International Airport Authority of India vs International Air Cargo Workers’ Union. Justice P Sathasivam held that the industrial tribunal has the power to go into the question of whether a contract system is sham and bogus even without a notification under Section 10 of the CLRA Act.

Evidence

In the tribunal, the union had to establish that the nature of the work they did was permanent, and because they had done that work for over two decades, they must be treated as permanent workers. They also argued that “sham” contractors were introduced with the sole intention of denying them the benefits they were entitled to.

The union established in court that the work done by the workers at the RMC plants was crucial to Nuvoco’s RMC business, without which the plants could not function. The workers carried out every task of the production process, such as conveyor operator, cube casting, wheel loader operator, welding, electrical, lab technician work, and so on. The tribunal noted that the workmen had signed invoices, technical reports as lab technicians, and that workers had even been transferred from one unit to another.

The union presented documentary evidence that showed that the workers had all joined between 1996 and 2004, well before Total Solution came into the picture. Indeed, Total Solutions came into existence only in 2005 and did not appear before the tribunal at all.

Until 2002-03, L&T directly paid the workers. But in 2002, they began to project some of the workers as subcontractors through whom Mohandoss and others were paid, even though the so-called subcontractors did the same work as Mohandoss and others.