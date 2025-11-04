Karnataka Women’s Commission urges SIT to expand Dharmasthala investigation

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala cases to conduct a “comprehensive investigation into the disappearance of women and young girls, their rape, murder cases, abnormal and suspicious deaths and other cases.”

In a letter dated October 31, the Commission’s chairperson, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, said the appeal was being made amid growing concerns that the probe had not adequately covered cases of missing women and unnatural deaths reported in and around Dharmasthala.

The Commission’s appeal came after the Karnataka High Court ordered an interim stay on the SIT investigation till November 12. The stay was issued just as the SIT, headed by IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, was preparing to submit its interim report to the government and a complaint report (equivalent to a chargesheet) to the jurisdictional magistrate. The pending report reportedly pertains to alleged perjury and the submission of a human skull, which investigators have described as false evidence.

The Women’s Commission referred to Crime No. 39/2025 registered at the Dharmasthala Police Station, based on a complaint by a man named Chinnaiah, who claimed he was forced to bury hundreds of bodies of women and girl children who appeared to have been sexually assaulted.