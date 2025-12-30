Karnataka Women’s Commission seeks police report on women’s safety for New Year’s eve

The Karnataka State Commission for Women on December 29 sought an urgent report from the Bengaluru City Police on the security measures in place for women during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In a letter dated December 29, 2025, Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhury noted that large crowds, including a significant number of women and girls, are expected to gather across the city on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Stating that festivities will run from the morning of December 31 through the night, the Commission asked the Police Commissioner to detail the steps being taken to ensure women’s safety at celebration venues, as well as their safe travel back home.

The Commission has requested that the report be submitted within two days and has asked that appropriate directions be issued to all jurisdictional police officers to prevent any security lapses.

Earlier, on December 26, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that a comprehensive security plan had been put in place for New Year’s Eve. Women police personnel will be deployed in large numbers, along with separate help desks and toilet facilities for women. He urged residents to immediately alert their local police if they witness harassment or disorderly conduct. Traffic diversions and movement restrictions have also been announced across key stretches, including MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Indiranagar, and Koramangala.