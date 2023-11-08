Karnataka: Woman, middle-aged farmer killed by animals in a span of three days

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman, Meena, was trampled to death by an elephant in Hedadalu village, Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday, November 8. Two other labourers also suffered severe injuries from the elephant's attack and are receiving treatment at the Chikkamagaluru district hospital. Their condition is critical, it is reported.

The elephant attacked Meena and the others when they were on their way from her house to the farm. Meena tried to escape but the elephant caught her and then trampled upon her, officials told IANS. The incident occurred within the Alduru Forest range.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death of Meena and announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to her family. Following the incident, the CM held an emergency meeting with the District Collector, District Defense Officer, and senior officials of the Forest Department in Mudigere and instructed them to immediately take necessary action to relocate the wild animals that wandered into the town back to the forest.