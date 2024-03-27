Karnataka woman dies by suicide allegedly over husband's Rs 1.5cr IPL betting debt

A 24-year-old woman V Ranjitha from Karnataka’s Chitradurga died by suicide allegedly over a debt of Rs 1.5 crore that her husband had incurred by betting during previous IPL seasons. Her family claimed that she couldn’t bear the constant harassment by money lenders. Ranjitha was married to Darshan Balu, an assistant engineer in the minor irrigation department. According to police, she was found dead around 6.30 pm on March 18. The police have recovered a suicide note from the house.
Ranjitha's father, Venkatesh M, in his police complaint said that Darshan had fallen into the grip of IPL betting addiction, leading to substantial financial losses from 2021. Darshan allegedly resorted to taking loans from multiple individuals at exorbitant interest rates to fuel his gambling habits.
While Ranjitha’s family alleges that Darshan was coerced into betting by others, the police say that he was a compulsive gambler and his wife knew about it. They maintain that Darshan's addiction led to a spiral of debt, compelling him to seek more loans in order to repay the already existing debt.
The couple’s families tried to negotiate with lenders and repay the debts, but the situation continued to deteriorate. “Initially, they agreed, but later they started calling up Darshan and Ranjitha, threatening to defame the family over the dues,” Venkatesh said in the complaint.
Venkatesh named 13 people including moneylenders and bookies in the complaint. A case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Three persons – Shivu, Girish and Venkatesh – the money lenders were arrested by the police. Mahantesh, suspected to be a bookie, is yet to be arrested.
