Karnataka woman dies by suicide allegedly over husband's Rs 1.5cr IPL betting debt

A 24-year-old woman V Ranjitha from Karnataka’s Chitradurga died by suicide allegedly over a debt of Rs 1.5 crore that her husband had incurred by betting during previous IPL seasons. Her family claimed that she couldn’t bear the constant harassment by money lenders. Ranjitha was married to Darshan Balu, an assistant engineer in the minor irrigation department. According to police, she was found dead around 6.30 pm on March 18. The police have recovered a suicide note from the house.

Ranjitha's father, Venkatesh M, in his police complaint said that Darshan had fallen into the grip of IPL betting addiction, leading to substantial financial losses from 2021. Darshan allegedly resorted to taking loans from multiple individuals at exorbitant interest rates to fuel his gambling habits.

While Ranjitha’s family alleges that Darshan was coerced into betting by others, the police say that he was a compulsive gambler and his wife knew about it. They maintain that Darshan's addiction led to a spiral of debt, compelling him to seek more loans in order to repay the already existing debt.