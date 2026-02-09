Karnataka woman dies by suicide after alleged harassment by husband, in-laws

A young woman from Karnataka’s Bidar district died by suicide, on Friday, February 6, allegedly after facing sustained harassment and abuse at her matrimonial home. Karnataka police have registered a case against her husband and in-laws on allegations that she was pressured into prostitution and subjected to domestic violence.

The 22-year-old, Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, was a native of Bhalki and had been living at her in-laws’ residence in Basavakalyan following her marriage in 2022. She was married to Shekhar Patil, whose family is based in the town. The couple has a 11-month-old infant.

The incident came to light after her father, Vijaykumar, approached the police and submitted a complaint detailing the circumstances that he said led to his daughter’s death.

According to media reports, Vijaykumar alleged that Anjanabai was subjected to persistent mental and physical torture by her husband and other members of his family. The complaint states that she was repeatedly harassed and abused, causing her severe mental trauma. Vijaykumar has further alleged that his daughter was assaulted for refusing to engage in illicit relationships and was allegedly pressured into prostitution by her in-laws.

Anjanabai also allegedly faced regular verbal abuse and was repeatedly belittled by her in-laws, who claimed she could not cook and was “no good.” These confrontations allegedly escalated into daily arguments. Vijaykumar has also stated that his daughter had contacted him in distress, during which she alleged that her mother-in-law, Arunabai, was involved in an illicit affair and was pressuring her to enter prostitution.

Local police have named Anjanabai’s husband, Shekhar Patil, along with her mother-in-law Arunabai and father-in-law Chandrakant Patil as accused and all have been arrested.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726