Karnataka: Woman assaulted, paraded naked in Belagavi after son eloped with a girl

“The couple eloped at 12:30 am. The girl’s parents and relatives went to the boy’s house and tied her to the pole and treated her inhumanly. We got the information at 4 am and our team immediately arrived at the spot and seven people were arrested. Two more people are absconding. We will speak to the victim and get more information,” Belagavi Police Commissioner SN Siddaramappa told the media.

Home Minister G Parameshwara rushed to visit the victim at the Belagavi District Hospital and inquired about her condition. After noting the details of the incident, he visited her house at Vantamuri Village. Parameshwara also spoke to the grandmother of the youth who eloped, as well as his neighbours. He stated that efforts were being made to track the lovers.

“This kind of act will not bring respect to anyone and legal action against the perpetrators of the crime will be initiated. The victim is traumatised by the incident. This is an unfortunate incident and legal action will be taken,” Parameshwara added.