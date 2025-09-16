Karnataka woman arrested for allegedly killing 6-yr-old stepdaughter

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A woman in Karnataka’s Bidar district was arrested on September 15 for the alleged murder of her 6-year-old stepdaughter. The woman, identified as Radha Sidhanth, allegedly pushed the child off the terrace of a three-storey building near their home.

Sanvi died more than two weeks ago. On August 27, the child was found in a pool of blood at the foot of the three-storey building. She was rushed to a private hospital but passed away on August 28.

At the time, Radha reportedly told her husband, Sidhanth, that Sanvi had accidentally fallen to her death. Based on this, Sidhanth had informed the Gandhi Ganj police station on August 28 that his daughter had slipped and fallen from the third floor of a nearby building, reports add.

The horrific crime reportedly came to light after neighbours saw CCTV footage of Radha with Sanvi on the building’s terrace. The footage also shows Radha running home alone minutes before Sanvi fell to her death, reports also say.

After the CCTV footage surfaced and police questioned Radha, she admitted that she had pushed Sanvi off the building to ensure that the family property would be divided only among both her biological children, Indian Express reported.

Sidhanth had married Radha in 2023 after Sanvi’s mother passed away from an illness in 2019.