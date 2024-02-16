Karnataka will repeal APMC Act amendments at the earliest, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, February 16, announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “anti-farmer” amendments to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act would be repealed. The Bill has already been passed in the Assembly and is set to be introduced in the Council.

Presenting the budget for 2024-25, Siddaramaiah said that the government would also bring the support price scheme for farmers under a statutory framework, one of the demands raised by farmer unions who set out on a protest march to New Delhi, earlier this week. The farmers have been urging the Union government to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. A meeting between the farmer union leaders and the Union government had failed to yield any result, following which the farmers started the agitation. The Haryana government had blocked the roads leading to the national capital and fired tear gas on the protesting farmers, leading to clashes. The Madhya Pradesh police had arrested scores of farmers marching to New Delhi from Karnataka’s Hubballi, in Bhopal. Siddaramaiah had written to the Madhya Pradesh government to release the arrested farmers immediately.