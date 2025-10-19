Karnataka waterman dies by suicide alleging unpaid salary, harassment by officials

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A man employed as a waterman at the Honganuru Gram Panchayat in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district died by suicide in front of the panchayat office, allegedly due to non-payment of salary for 27 months and harassment by officials.

The deceased, identified as Chikoosa Nayaka, stated in a suicide note that he had been working at the panchayat since 2016 but had not been paid for over two years.

“I have been working as the waterman since 2016. I requested the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and the Gram Panchayat president to release my pending 27 months’ salary, but they ignored me. I even approached the Zilla Panchayat CEO, but nothing happened,” he wrote.

In his note, Nayaka named Rame Gowda, the Panchayat Development Officer, and Mohan Kumar, the husband of the Gram Panchayat president, accusing them of mental harassment.

“If I asked for leave, they told me to find a replacement before taking time off. They made me stay in the office from 8 am to 6 pm I am ending my life due to the harassment of the PDO and Mohan Kumar,” he wrote.

Following the incident, police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the PDO, the Gram Panchayat president, and her husband. The district administration has also suspended PDO Rame Gowda KN pending investigation.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state president BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress government, calling it “thick-skinned” and “indifferent to the pain and suffering of the poor and distressed.”

“It is unclear how many more innocent lives this government needs to sacrifice before it ensures timely salary payments,” he said.

Vijayendra demanded the immediate establishment of a system to guarantee regular and non-discriminatory salary disbursal to employees in local bodies and government-linked institutions.

“The festive glow of Deepavali should illuminate every home in Karnataka. It’s tragic that the very government people depend on for livelihood is behaving mercilessly, ensuring that the light of Deepavali does not shine in their lives,” he wrote.