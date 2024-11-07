Karnataka Waqf land row: JPC chairman raises concerns over board’s claims

Member of Parliament and chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal, expressed concern over the Karnataka Waqf Board's recent claims of ownership over various properties, including religious institutions. He assured that the matter would be brought before the JPC for investigation.

Pal's statement followed a visit to Hubballi on November 7, where he heard grievances from farmers and BJP leaders regarding the issue. He revealed receiving numerous memoranda alleging that properties, including historical temples and cultivated land, were being declared as Waqf property without notice or due process.

"It is as if a drive is being carried out in Karnataka," Pal stated, expressing concern over the alleged lack of transparency and administrative involvement in the process. He further highlighted the seriousness of the situation, noting that mutations were being made to land records without prior notice to the affected parties.

While acknowledging the Karnataka government's announcement to withdraw notices and halt evictions, Pal stressed that the already-completed mutations in land records remained a cause for concern. He emphasised the JPC's commitment to thoroughly investigating the matter and ensuring that all stakeholders are heard.

Pal's visit to Karnataka, prompted by concerns raised by fellow JPC member and MP Tejasvi Surya, saw him receive over 70 representations from various groups, including the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the BJP's fact-finding committee. He assured that these representations would be presented to the JPC, and the aggrieved parties would be invited to testify before the committee.

The JPC, formed to examine the contentious issues surrounding the Waqf Board and the proposed amendments, has been conducting visits across India to gather perspectives from diverse stakeholders. Pal confirmed that the committee would submit its comprehensive report during the winter session of Parliament.