Karnataka Wakf Council demands action against communal provocateurs ahead of Bakrid

The Karnataka State Wakf Council has submitted a memorandum to Home Minister G Parameshwara, demanding police protection and strict legal action against individuals attempting to incite fear or disrupt communal harmony ahead of Bakrid.

The move comes in response to escalating concerns over social media intimidation and threats targeting the Muslim community’s religious practices. Sharan Pumpwell, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader in southern Karnataka, publicly called on the state to crack down on cattle transport and slaughter, while demanding that the community refrain from animal sacrifice to "show commitment" to communal harmony.

In its memorandum , signed by Vice-Chairman Moulana NKM Shafi Saadi, the Council urged the Home Department to issue explicit directives to police to safeguard lawful Bakrid rituals. The letter called for strict action against vigilante groups engaging in threats or physical assaults, as well as those spreading hate speech and misinformation online.

The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to practice and propagate their religion, the Council stated, noting that animal sacrifice is a long-standing tradition that has historically been conducted without incident. To maintain order, the Council has requested the government issue a public statement reaffirming its commitment to protecting religious freedom.

Emphasizing Karnataka’s heritage of coexistence, the Council reminded the state of its duty to safeguard the rights and security of all citizens to ensure the festival remains peaceful.

This story was written by a student intern working with TNM.