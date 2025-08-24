Karnataka: Two booked for communal posts over Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara inauguration

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Udupi district police in Karnataka have registered two separate FIRs against individuals who allegedly made communal remarks on social media, criticising the state government's decision to invite Booker Award winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The accused, identified as Jagadish Udupa and Sudeep Shetty Nitte, had targeted Banu Mushtaq’s religious identity.

As per reports, Jagadish, a resident of Kollur, had termed the government’s invitation to Mushtaq an “insult to Hindu traditions.”

According to The Hindu, his post claimed that such an act was “wrong, appeasement of one community, and an affront to Hindu religious sentiments.” He further warned of dire consequences. Kollur police booked him under Section 353(2) (promote enmity between religious groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a similar incident, one Sudeep Shetty of Nitte in Karkala taluk commented on Facebook that the Congress government has hurt the sentiments of Hindus by inviting Mushtaq. His post reportedly claimed that Dasara is a Hindu cultural festival and accused the Congress government of repeatedly hurting Hindu sentiments by involving someone who “does not accept Hindu traditions.”

This comment was observed by the Karkala Rural Sub Inspector while monitoring social media. The accused was subsequently booked under Section 353(2) of BNS, The Times of India reported.

Earlier this year, writer, lawyer, and activist Banu Mushtaq became the first Kannada author to win the International Booker Prize with her translated short story collection Heart Lamp. In recognition, the Karnataka government invited her to inaugurate the state’s flagship cultural festival.

Reacting to the honour, Banu said the invitation was both a deeply personal joy and a socially significant moment. She described Mysuru Dasara as the Nada Habba of Karnataka, recalling her childhood memories of attending the festival with her family while her father worked at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam.

“I have witnessed the procession of Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. I never thought one day I would be inaugurating it,” she said. Emphasising the government’s inclusive approach, she added, “Dasara is special because it represents unity. Even marginalised groups and women are given space to inaugurate and participate. That is what makes it meaningful.”