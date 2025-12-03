Karnataka: Two arrested for sexual assault of 13-year-old in Belagavi

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a sugarcane field in Belagavi of Karnataka, on Tuesday, December 2, while returning home from a flour mill. The accused, identified as Manikantha Dinnimani and Iranna Sankammanavar, were arrested soon after a complaint was filed. The assault occurred barely 300 meters from the victim’s home near Murgod village, close to the local police station.

According to Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled, the seventh-grade student was dragged into the field and assaulted by one of the accused, while the other kept watch. The complaint was lodged on December 1, following which both suspects were taken into custody and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A woman police officer has been assigned to handle the case to ensure a sensitive approach. Speaking to Lokmat Times , SP Guled explained that delays in reporting such crimes are often due to victims’ shock and fear of social stigma. He stressed that the timing of the complaint would not affect the credibility of the investigation.

Police officials said strong measures are being taken to protect the victim and ensure no compromise in this case under the POCSO Act.