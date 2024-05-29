Karnataka Tribal corporation employee death: FIR registered against 3

Three persons were booked on Tuesday, May 28, in connection with the death of Superintendent of Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC). Chandrashekaran P (52) allegedly died by suicide after writing a six-page death note in which he mentioned about the corruption in the corporation and a minister's involvement.

Acting on the complaint of Chandrashekaran's wife, a case has been lodged against KMVSTDC Managing Director J. G. Pabmanabh, accountant Parashurama Durgannanavar, and Union Bank Manager Suchismitha Ravul, according to sources.

Amid the row and demand for the resignation of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister B. Nagendra, the government has handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra said that the incident proves that large-scale corruption had taken place in the Corporation, and called for the immediate sacking of B. Nagendra.

Before death, Chandrashekaran had written regarding a scandal in the corporation amounting to Rs 183 crore, Vijayendra said and warned that if Nagendra is not sacked, the BJP would launch statewide protests.

"The case should be probed by a High Court judge. The party leaders will also meet the Governor in this regard," Vijayendra said.

JD(S) State Vice President K. B. Prasanna Kumar demanded that the concerned minister's name should be added to the FIR.

"If the plight of the superintendent is this in the state, one can imagine the common man's situation. The government has turned a blind eye to the entire episode. The silence of the government even after two days of suicide raises suspicion," he said.

Shivamogga BJP MLA S. N. Channabasappa demanded that the three officers be immediately suspended. He also called for Minister Nagendra's resignation, noting that the board comes under his purview.

In the purported death note, which came to light on Monday, the deceased mentioned the role of a minister in illegally transferring Rs 85 crore. He also claimed that Rs 183.53 crore in grants were transferred to different accounts.

Chandrashekaran mentioned the torture and humiliation he had undergone for questioning the illegal transactions.

The family claims that Chandrashekaran had come under tremendous pressure following the transfer of money without his knowledge.

He also did not know about the bank account to which the money was transferred. The bank authorities have denied providing information about the transaction.