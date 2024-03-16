Karnataka to vote in two phases in April and May

As per the final electoral rolls published by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer in January, the state has a total of 5.37 crore voters. Of these, 5.33 crore voters are general electors of which 2.69 are male, 2.68 are female, and 4,920 are other electors. Young electors (18-19 years) number over 10 lakh. The total number of polling stations according to the final rolls is 58,834.

The months leading up to the announcement of the poll dates has seen several interesting developments in Karnataka’s political scenario, with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD (S)) aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in September last year. The JD (S) and BJP announced their alliance in September last year but negotiations on seat sharing are still on. Interestingly, during the previous Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) had aligned with the Congress.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept most of the seats. Of the total 28 seats, the NDA secured 26, with BJP alone winning 25. The Congress and JD(S) each managed to secure one seat each, as did one independent.