Karnataka to revise minimum wage soon, says Minister Santosh S Lad

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh S Lad, on Sunday, April 26, said the state government will soon move to implement a revised minimum wage structure, in line with Supreme Court guidelines that account for workers’ essential needs, including food, clothing and housing. The current average minimum monthly wage stands at around Rs 19,000.

Lad said the government is committed to improving the welfare of unorganised sector workers through initiatives such as the Ambedkar Sahaya Hasta programme. He also highlighted Karnataka’s position as the first state in India to introduce a Gig Workers Bill, aimed at safeguarding the interests of delivery personnel employed by online platforms.

The minister added that smart cards for the welfare of drivers and cleaners will be distributed soon. New legislations, including the Cine Workers Bill and the Domestic Workers Bill, are being drafted to extend social security benefits to workers in the film industry and domestic workforce.

According to Times of India, Sandur MLA E Annapurna said the taluk has placed a strong emphasis on improving education infrastructure. Of the 175 schools in the area, 65 have already been upgraded into model institutions, with plans underway to develop the remaining 110.

Ballari MP E Tukaram highlighted the success of the Clinic on Wheels initiative, under which 13 mobile healthcare units have provided doorstep medical services to nearly 8.3 lakh people since 2020, benefiting an average of 1.6 lakh residents each year.