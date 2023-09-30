Karnataka to move SC over directive to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN

The Karnataka government has decided to file a petition with both the management board and the Supreme Court, following a directive from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to follow its prior order asking the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. The decision comes in the wake of the CWMA’s endorsement of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC)’s directive, which called for the water release.

Addressing a press conference at his home office ‘Krishna’ after a meeting with retired Supreme Court judges and former Advocate Generals of the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka lacks the capacity to fulfil the water release to Tamil Nadu. He indicated that the state’s stance will be presented before the court and, if necessary, a special legislative session will be convened to discuss the matter. On a question whether the state government stand would be contempt of court, he said that there would be contempt of court only when the order is deliberately disobeyed.