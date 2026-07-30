Karnataka to hold HIV camps in colleges over concerns of rise in infection among youth

The Karnataka government has directed all government, aided and private engineering and degree colleges in the state to organise Integrated Health Camps (IHCs) for HIV testing, screening and counselling. This follows a recommendation from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), over concerns of rising HIV infections among young people.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the Department of Collegiate Education have initiated steps to facilitate the camps after receiving a request from KSAPS.

A report by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) said young people aged between 18 and 25 in Karnataka, numbering around 7000, have recently been diagnosed with HIV. Several reports quoting the figures said these are students.

However, the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) has refuted the claim, calling reports that 7,000 students in Karnataka are living with HIV/AIDS and that HIV testing has been made compulsory in colleges "false and misleading."

KSAPS Project Director Padma Basavanthappa said they do not maintain HIV data by categories such as students, housewives or family members, and therefore have no statistics specifically identifying students living with HIV. She added that while around 39,000 people in the 18-35 age group have tested HIV-positive cumulatively since 2004, the widely circulated figure of 7,000 students is factually incorrect.

The government has clarified that while institutions will be required to organise awareness, counselling and testing camps, no student will undergo HIV testing without informed consent.

Sankalak: Status of National AIDS & STD Response 2024 report of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) states that Karnataka has the third-highest number of people living with HIV in the country.

The state, as per the report, has around 2.60 lakh people living with HIV, of whom about 2.05 lakh are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), while an estimated 54,000 people remain unaware of their HIV-positive status.

KSAPS data shows HIV infections have increased sharply among people aged 18 to 35 years. The number of HIV-positive individuals in the age group rose from 44,500 in 2023-24 to 66,600 in 2025-26.

In its communication to VTU and the Collegiate Education Department, KSAPS said the Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) campaign is aimed at achieving the "95-95-99" targets.

The society stated, "The 'First 95' target of making 95% of people aware of their HIV status is a very important focal point in terms of HIV prevention, early detection, the second target being their linkage to treatment and epidemic control. According to estimates, about 54,000 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in the state are still undiagnosed and do not know their HIV status. To reduce the gap, it is imperative to effectively increase HIV testing." KSAPS further said the third target is to achieve 99% control of viral spread.

To support the initiative, KSAPS has introduced a QR code-based HIV Self-Risk Assessment Tool that enables students to confidentially assess their HIV risk based on behavioural and exposure-related factors.

The letter said, "This system will increase self-awareness and encourage timely testing while maintaining confidentiality. Through this digital system, individuals can assess their HIV infection based on their behaviour and risk contacts."