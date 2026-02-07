Karnataka: Three men convicted in Hampi gangrape, murder

A court in Koppal district has convicted all the three men accused of gangraping two women and killing a man in Hampi in March last year.

The First Additional District and Sessions Court at Gangavathi convicted Mallesh (22), Sai Chaitanya (21) and Sharanappa (27) of several offences including murder, gang rape, rape, attempt to murder, and robbery. They will be sentenced on February 16.

On the night of March 6, 2025, Mallesh, Sai Chaitanya and Sharanappa attacked a group of tourists near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal in Sanapura. The men raped two women, one Indian and one Israeli, and killed a male Indian tourist. The Indian woman ran a homestay.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm on March 6. The three men approached the tourist group who were stargazing and asked them for money, Koppal SP Ram L Arasiddi had told the media .

The group initially gave them Rs 20 and when the three men demanded more, the group refused. The three men pushed the three male tourists into the Sanapur lake and sexually assaulted the two women, the SP had said.

Two of the men Danied from the US and Pankaj from Maharashtra swam to safety but the third man Bibhash from Odisha drowned.

The FIR was filed at Gangavathi Rural police station.