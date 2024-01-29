Karnataka: Three dead after blast at firecracker warehouse in Dakshina Kannada

Three labourers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Belthangady taluk of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred at the Solid Fireworks warehouse in Katyaru, Kukkedi village, Belthangady, on January 28. The deceased individuals are identified as Swamy, Varghese from Kerala, and Chethan from Hassan district.

Six other labourers sustained injuries during the blast. The property where the explosion happened belongs to Bashir, and there were a total of nine labourers present at the warehouse at the time of the incident. The blast also caused damage to nearby houses, with the sound being heard up to 4 kilometres away.